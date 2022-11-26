PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO and NSIL on successful launch of PSLV C54 mission

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated ISRO and NSIL on the successful launch of the PSLV C54 mission. Shri Modi has also congratulated all those companies involved in this launch.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to @ISRO and NSIL on the successful launch of PSLV C54 mission. The EOS-06 satellite will help in optimizing utilization of our maritime resources.”

“The launch of 3 satellites from Indian companies @PixxelSpace and @DhruvaSpace heralds the beginning of a new era, where Indian talent in space technology can be fully realized. Congratulations to all the companies and everyone involved in this launch.”