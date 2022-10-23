PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian cricket team for victory in ICC T20 match

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi congratulated Indian cricket team for their well fought victory over Pakistan inI CC T20 match.
The Prime Minister tweeted:
“The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead”
