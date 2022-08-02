National

PM Narendra Modi congratulates G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning Gold medal in Table Tennis at CWG 2022

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal in Table Tennis at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours.”

