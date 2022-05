New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Dr. Manik Saha on taking oath as Chief Minister of Tripura.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 on taking oath as Tripura’s CM. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. I am confident he will add vigour to the development journey of Tripura which began in 2018.”