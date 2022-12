New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on taking the oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I would like to also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers. This is an energetic team which will take Gujarat to even newer heights of progress.”