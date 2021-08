New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Bhavina Patel for her performance at the Paralympics and conveyed the country’s support for her success tomorrow.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played excellently.

The entire nation is praying for your success and will be cheering for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your accomplishments inspire the entire nation. “