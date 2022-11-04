National

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu for his success in Israeli General Elections

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his success in Israeli General Elections.

Shri Modi also thanked Prime Minister, Yair Lapid for giving priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership.”

“Thank you @yairlapid for your priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership. I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples.”

