New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Archer Harvinder Singh for winning the Bronze Medal at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Outstanding performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He displayed great skill and determination, resulting in his medal victory. Congratulations to him for winning a historic Bronze medal. Proud of him. Wishing him the very best for the times ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para”