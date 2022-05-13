National

PM Narendra Modi condoles the passing away of UAE President, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of United Arab Emirates President, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and said that he was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace.”

