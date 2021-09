New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra .

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Anguished by the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra . She will be remembered for her writings on a wide range of issues. She also made rich contributions to the media and did extensive community service. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”