New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial point in our nation’s history. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”