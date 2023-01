New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Member of Parliament, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Pained by the passing away of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”