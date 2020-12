New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Shri Dineshwar Sharma, Administrator of Lakshadweep.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

