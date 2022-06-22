PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives due to road accident in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to road accident in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Shri Modi also wished the speedy recovery of those who injured in the accident.

Prime Minister’s office tweeted;

“उत्तर प्रदेश के हमीरपुर में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इसमें जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार और स्थानीय प्रशासन घायलों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है: PM @narendramodi”