PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives due to a van getting electrocuted in Sitalkuchi, West Bengal

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a van getting electrocuted in Sitalkuchi, West Bengal. Shri Modi has also announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF for the victims.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to a van getting electrocuted in Sitalkuchi, West Bengal. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each, from PMNRF, would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM”