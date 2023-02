The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran filmmaker, Shri K. Viswanath.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”