PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of TT champion Vishwa Deenadayalan

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of TT champion, Vishwa Deenadayalan. Shri Modi said that Vishwa Deenadayalan was admired by fellow players and had distinguished himself in several competitions.

In a tweet, Prime Minister said;

“The demise of TT champion Vishwa Deenadayalan is shocking and saddening. He was admired by fellow players and had distinguished himself in several competitions. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti.”