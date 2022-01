New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed sorrow on the demise of noted social worker and Padma Awardee Smt Shanti Devi ji.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”