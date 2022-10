New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”