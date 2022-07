New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sushovan Bandyopadhyay.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Dr. Sushovan Bandyopadhyay epitomised the best of human spirit. He will be remembered as a kind and large hearted person who cured many people. I recall my interaction with him at the Padma Awards ceremony. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”