PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of eminent archaeologist Thiru R. Nagaswamy

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed sorrow on the demise of eminent archaeologist Thiru R. Nagaswamy. The Prime recalled his contribution towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“The coming generations will never forget the contributions of Thiru R. Nagaswamy towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. His passion towards history, epigraphy and archaeology were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”