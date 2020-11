New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal.

In a tweet, Shri Modi said “Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters”

