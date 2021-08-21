PM Narendra Modi condoles passing away of Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Governor and senior leader Shri Kalyan Singh Ji.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.

Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions.

Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women.”