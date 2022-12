New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives of army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Shri Modi also wished speedy recovery of those who got injured in the road mishap.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi