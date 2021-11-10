PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. Shri Modi has also approved an ex-gratia from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister Office said;

“It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families.

I pray that the injured have a quick recovery: PM @narendramodi

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi”