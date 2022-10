New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed anguish after the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. The Prime Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery.”