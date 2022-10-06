PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to accident in Palakkad, Kerala

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to an accident in Kerala’s Palakkad district. The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to be given to the injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to an accident in Kerala’s Palakkad district. He extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays for a quick recovery of the injured.”

“Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”