PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to accident in Palakkad, Kerala

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to an accident in Kerala’s Palakkad district. The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to be given to the injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to an accident in Kerala’s Palakkad district. He extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays for a quick recovery of the injured.”

“Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

