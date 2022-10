New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones: PM @narendramodi”