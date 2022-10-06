PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to a mishap in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs to the next kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the tragic mishap from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones: PM @narendramodi”

“Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased in the tragic mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”