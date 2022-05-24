PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to a mishap in Hubli, Karnataka

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap in Hubli, Karnataka. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the incident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Hubli, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the mishap in Hubli. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”