New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. He also wished speedy recovery for those who injured in the incident.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. I wish the injured a quick recovery. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected: PM @narendramodi