PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari, Bihar

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari, Bihar.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs to the next kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the mishap from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”