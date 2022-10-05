PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to a bus accident in Pauri, Uttrakhand

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Pauri , Uttrakhand. PM also wished speedy recovery of those who got injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“The bus accident in Pauri, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway. All possible assistance will be provided to those affected: PM Modi”