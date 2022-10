New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran businessman and founder of Suzlon Energy, Shri Tulsi Tanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Shri Tulsi Tanti was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India’s economic progress and strengthened our nation’s efforts to further sustainable development. Pained by his untimely demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”