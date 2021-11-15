PM Narendra Modi Condoles demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow on demise of writer, historian and theatre personality, Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare. He recalled Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare’s contribution in connecting coming generations to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shri Modi also posted his speech when Shri Modi had addressed his centenary year programme few months ago.

In a series of tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered.

Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back, had addressed his centenary year programme.

Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare will live on due to his extensive works. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”