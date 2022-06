New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of noted industrialist Shri Pallonji Mistry.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace.”