PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of noted writer, Binapani Mohanty

New Delhi :

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Pained by the passing away of noted writer Binapani Mohanty Ji. She made monumental contributions to Odia literature, especially fiction writing. Her works have been translated in various languages and attained great popularity. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”