New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of MP Shri Raghunath Mohapatra Ji.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the demise of MP Shri Raghunath Mohapatra Ji. He made pioneering contributions to the world of art, architecture and culture. He will be remembered for his contributions towards popularising traditional crafts. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”