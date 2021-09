New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and journalist Chandan Mitra. The Prime Minister said that he will be remembered for his intellect and insights.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

” Chandan Mitra will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”