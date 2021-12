New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”