PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths in an accident in Kishtwar

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the deaths in an accident in Kishtwar.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs to the next kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at earliest. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”