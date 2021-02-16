PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths in a bus accident in Sidhi, approves ex-gratia

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths in a bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister Office tweeted quoting the Prime Minister “bus accident in MP’s Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work.”

The Prime Minister also approved ex-gratia. The PMO tweeted “PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.”