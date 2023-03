The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Distressed by the devastation due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President @LAZARUSCHAKWERA, President Filipe Nyusi and President @SE_Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone. India stands with you in this tough time.”