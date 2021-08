New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condemned the ghastly attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and wished him quick recovery and good health.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I condemn the ghastly attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Excellency, I wish you quick recovery and good health. We will miss your presence at the UNSC Open Debate on Maritime Security today. @ComradeRalph”