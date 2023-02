The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has Complimented the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve for saving electrocuted elephant and said that such compassion among our people is commendable.

In response to a tweet by the Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Labour and Employment, Shri Bhupender Yadav, the Prime Minister said;

“Happy to see this.

Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable.”