PM Narendra Modi chairs review meeting of the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took a review meeting of the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against the COVID-19 pandemic including testing technologies, contact tracing, drugs and therapeutics etc.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Shri Harsh Vardhan; Member (Health), NITI Aayog; Principal Scientific Advisor; senior scientists; and other officials.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers to rise to the COVID-19 challenge, and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.

The Prime Minister stated that regulatory reform was a dynamic process, and experts in every current and emerging domain should be used by the regulator proactively, as many new approaches have emerged.

The Prime Minister took stock of Health Ministry’s comprehensive distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines. This includes mechanisms for adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery.

The Prime Minister directed that both sero-surveys and testing must be scaled up. He said that the facility to get tested regularly, speedily and inexpensively must be available to all at the earliest.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medicine treatments. He appreciated the efforts of Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence based research and providing reliable solution in this difficult time.

The Prime Minister reiterated the country’s resolve to provide cost effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world.

The Prime Minister called for continued vigilance and high state of preparedness against the pandemic.

