PM Narendra Modi chairs high level meeting to review situation in Morbi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar earlier today.

Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. Prime Minister once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance.

The high level meeting was attended by CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the State and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.