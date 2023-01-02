PM Narendra Modi chairs Annual General Meeting of Nehru Memorial Museum & Library Society

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has chaired the Annual General Meeting of NMML Society where he emphasised on encouraging research, scholarship among the youth and making history more appealing. The Prime Minister also discussed ways to make the PM-Sangrahalaya more popular among youngsters.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

