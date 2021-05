Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs review meeting to study the impact of CycloneYaas in Odisha with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan & Pratap Sarangi.

Odisha CM demands 2 long-term solutions during Prime Minister’s review meeting of CycloneYaas. We demanded modern technology-based cyclone resilient electricity system. We also sought long-term measures for protection of coastal areas says Odisha SRC after PM’s review meeting.