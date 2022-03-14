PM Narendra Modi chairs a CCS meeting to review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a CCS meeting to review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister was briefed on latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India’s neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv.